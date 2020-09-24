Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ankita Lokhande Stuns in Gorgeous White Saree As She Shares Secret to Staying 'Happy'

Actress Ankita Lokhande lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a couple of photos of herself.

IANS

Updated:September 24, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Ankita Lokhande Stuns in Gorgeous White Saree As She Shares Secret to Staying 'Happy'
Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy. The Pavitra Rishta actress lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a couple of photos of herself. In the pictures, Ankita looks gorgeous in a white saree, which she paired with a bindi. She can be seen laughing with all her heart in the first two images of the album while the other two features her posing in style for the camera. In her post, Ankita also shared a guide to always staying happy. She wrote: "How to be happy? Decide every morning that you are in a good mood" with smiling emojis.

Ankita recently planted saplings in memory of Sushant. Her dog Hatchi is also seen in the pictures she posted. "Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting plants seedling. It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream," she captioned the snapshots, tagging them #plants4SSR.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Loading