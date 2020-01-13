Hollywood star Anne Hathaway took everyone by surprise with her return to red carpet. The Interstellar actress made an appearance at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a plunging gold Versace gown.

The dazzling metallic dress fit the actress like a glove, making her look glamorous post baby body. Anne complemented her looks with a dash of rosy blush and pink lipstick. She accessorized it with a cascading earring on left side, while she wore silver hoop in another. She also carried with her a vintage style clutch.

She was joined on the red carpet by husband and Hollywood actor, Adam Shulman. This was the first time when Anne made an official public appearance since she gave birth to her second child in 2019. While she never announced or confirmed the birth of the second baby herself, she was photographed while strolling around with husband and a newborn inside a baby carrier.

The actress announced her pregnancy back in July 2019, when she posted a selfie showing off her baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, “It’s not for a movie…#2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Here's her latest post on social media:

The couple also has a three-year-old son, Jonathan, whom they welcomed in March 2016.

