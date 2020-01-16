Take the pledge to vote

Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Second Child is a Boy

Actress Anne Hathaway has welcomed her second bundle of joy with husband Adam Shulman. The newborn s reported to be a boy.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Actress Anne Hathaway has welcomed her second bundle of joy with husband Adam Shulman. The Devil Wears Prada actress, who took everyone by surprised when she stepped on the red at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, in a sparkling Atelier Versace ensemble for the event.

According to a report published in the Us Weekly, the actress revealed that her newborn is a boy.

The report further stated that Anna was showing the picture of her newborn to someone at the event. “This is him”, she said pointing to her phone, to which the person replied, “Oh, he’s so cute!”

The Colossal star had confirmed in July that she was expecting again.

She had posted a mirror selfie featuring her baby bump and captioned it, “It’s not for a movie. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

She had told the magazine, “I’m pregnant and I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute,”

Prior to this, Anne and Adam greeted their first son, Jonathon in 2016.

On the work front, Anne will next be seen in The Last Thing He Wanted, helmed by Dee Rees.

