Anne Hathaway Slams Body Shamers on Social Media

Actress Anne Hathaway slammed body shamers on her social media account, prepping them up for the weight she will soon gain for a movie role.The "Dark Knight Rises" actress posted a video showing an intense workout regimen on Instagram with the message: "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace."Hathaway added as a post-script on Thursday: "I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no. Continued peace."Throughout the video, she is seen lifting weights, stretching, plie-ing and performing other strength-training exercises for what appears to be a long time.One social media user suggested, however, that by explaining why she is gaining weight in a post that exhibits a still-very-slim Hathaway working out intensely, the actress was legitimising an impossible societal body ideal herself."What is wrong with our society that someone who is healthy and fit has to post something like this to defend herself? Makes me so upset. And I'm glad I'm not famous/don't have to put up with this stuff. In the south if I looked "too skinny" people would start to feed me biscuits and such," the user wrote.It is unclear which film Hathaway is referring to, but she is reportedly attached to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "O2", the Dee Rees-directed adaptation of the Joan Didion novel "The Last Thing He Wanted" and a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" alongside Rebel Wilson.