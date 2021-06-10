Annular Solar Eclipse Today: Learn How and When to Watch it Online

It is an exciting day for astronomy enthusiasts around the world with the solar eclipse taking place. This celestial event takes place when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. The June 10 “ring of fire" annular solar eclipse will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia, and Greenland.

For those in India, NASA’s interactive map shows that the solar eclipse will be visible in India only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh only. For others, the celestial event can be witnessed online. Several online platforms will be live streaming today’s solar eclipse, here’s your streaming guide

— American space agency NASA will be streaming a live webcast showing views of the partial solar eclipse, but not the “ring of fire" peak on NASA TV. Viewers can start watching the livestream from 2:30 pm IST (0900 GMT) however it will mostly appear dark until sunrise at 5:47 a.m. EDT in the US which will be 3:17 pm IST. The quality of livestream is also dependent on weather.

— Royal Museums Greenwich, based near London will also be running a livestream from the Royal Observatory, which is situated at the location of the prime meridian. The livestream starts at 2:35 pm IST on both Facebook and YouTube. The observatory has said that it will provide exactly the same view to its audience as their astronomers, with a live telescope feed of the Sun from their “state-of-the-art” Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope.

— One can also tune in to Time and Date livestream on YouTube that will provide them the entire solar eclipse event on Thursday. They will begin the livestream of the eclipse on YouTube at 2:30 pm IST. Time and Date has also created a web page showcasing several streaming partners for those around the world.

