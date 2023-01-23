Anorgasmia: All You Need To Know About Its Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment

Anorgasmia is a condition in which a person has a persistent or recurrent difficulty, delay in, or absence of attaining orgasm, despite adequate sexual stimulation. This sexual dysfunction can affect both men and women alike. It is important to note that there are a variety of factors that can contribute to anorgasmia, including psychological as well as physical factors. Certain medical conditions, relationship factors, and the side effects of medications can also be the cause. There are treatments available, these include education about sexual stimulation, addressing potential causing factors as well as the use of individual or couple therapy. Here’s everything you need to know about the medical condition.

What causes Anorgasmia?

It can be challenging to pinpoint the root cause of orgasmic dysfunction. Physical, emotional, or psychological factors may make it difficult for women to achieve orgasm. According to Medical News Today, the possible contributing factors include, certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, prior gynecological procedures, and the effects of certain drugs, including antidepressants. Females can also experience anorgasmia due to relationship issues, a history of sexual abuse, and religious and cultural views on sex. Other than this, psychological issues like depression, stress, anxiety, and low self-esteem can also contribute to this condition.

Additionally, women over 45 are more likely than their counterparts to have difficulty reaching an orgasm. This can be due to vaginal and hormonal changes associated with menopause.

For men, a radical prostatectomy makes them more prone to experience orgasmic difficulties. As individuals age, they are also more prone to having delayed ejaculation.

Symptoms of Anorgasmia

According to a study titled Delayed Orgasm and Anorgasmia, a peak experience of extreme pleasure brought on by exciting sexual activity is known as an orgasm. During intercourse, vaginal penetration indirectly stimulates the clitoris. However, there is a chance that this will not elicit an orgasm. Oral or direct clitoral stimulation may also be required for many women to experience orgasm. Anorgasmia, also known as female orgasmic dysfunction, is characterized by a high prevalence of any of the following symptoms:

Delayed orgasm

Absence of orgasm

Fewer orgasms

Less-intense orgasms

Can Anorgasmia be treated?

According to Medical News Today, treatment for orgasmic dysfunction or anorgasmia varies depending on the underlying cause. A healthcare provider may advise treating any underlying conditions or modifying any medications that may be contributing to sexual health issues. In other cases, a doctor will advise a person suffering from anorgasmia to try sex therapy or couples counseling.

