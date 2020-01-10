Take the pledge to vote

Anoushka Shankar to Perform in Delhi and Mumbai Next Month

Six-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar will embark on a two-city tour in India next month, performing her songs from her latest album "Love Letters".

January 10, 2020
Six-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar will embark on a two-city tour in India next month, performing her songs from her latest album "Love Letters".

Six-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar will embark on a two-city tour in India next month, performing her songs from her latest album "Love Letters".

According to a press release, Anoushka will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi.

The tour, promoted by Alchemist marketing solutions, will mark her return to the Indian sub-continent after more than two years.

Following the success of her past albums 'Traces Of You', 'Home', 'Land Of Gold', 'Love Letters' documents a time of profound flux for the artiste: health issues, heartbreak, domestic upheaval.

"These were heavy shocks and challenges, things which pushed me into some very vulnerable places. I've written from a personal place before, of course, but there was something particularly tender and raw about the process this time," Anoushka said in a statement.

According to the release, 2020 will see Anoushka touring with her new music, alongside special gala performances to commemorate the centenary of her father, legendary musician Ravi Shankar's birth.

