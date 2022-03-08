Anshula Kapoor Narrates Her Two-Year-Long Weight Loss Journey

Entrepreneur and sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor has shared a personal note on her weight loss transformation. The 31-year-old’s latest Instagram post offers a rare glimpse into the personal struggles and hard work that went into her two-year-long journey.

Anshula shared a picture in her gym wear on Instagram and accompanied the portrait with an insightful note.

Daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Note to self: Talk a little nicer to yourself today.” Anshula mentioned that her definition of healthy means much more than what she looks like in the mirror. The founder of charity platform Fankind added that one of her first steps to becoming a healthier version of herself was to acknowledge that mentally she was not in the best place.

“I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realisations. Thus began the healing,” she said.

Anshula added that it has been a two-year-long journey, and she is still a “work in progress.” The star-kid mentioned that it has taken her almost as long to realise that her self worth is not tied to the shape of her body. “Constantly belittling or criticising my imperfections and flaws isn’t doing me any good regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical.” Anshula added that she is still learning to love the perfectly imperfect version of herself that she is discovering and leaning into. Her inspiring post on self-love added, “Life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy."

Earlier, Anshula had shared a mirror selfie from her gym. The picture had received compliments from several celebrities from the film industry including actress Katrina Kaif who wrote, “Look at you.”

