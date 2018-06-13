GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
» »
1-min read

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Remain Available on Netflix

The show was originally scheduled to come down from Netflix on June 16, which many fans were begging be changed in the wake of Bourdain's suicide last week, reports ew.com.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Remain Available on Netflix
File photo of Anthony Bourdain. (Reuters)
Online streaming giant Netflix has announced that late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdains popular travel show titled "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown", will remain available on the platform for months to come.

The show was originally scheduled to come down from Netflix on June 16, which many fans were begging be changed in the wake of Bourdain's suicide last week, reports ew.com.

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted: "Some fans have noticed that 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we have extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come."

The celebrity chef and television host, 61, was found dead in his hotel room in France on June 8.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You