English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Anti-psychotic Drug May Treat Aggressive Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancer is able to grow and spread more quickly than other forms of breast cancer.
Representational photo for breast cancer treatment. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Tyler Olson/ shutterstock.com)
Loading...
A commonly-used anti-psychotic drug could also be effective against triple-negative breast cancer, the most difficult form of the disease to treat, new research has found.
The findings showed that tumours in mice treated with the drug Pimozide were 65 per cent smaller than in untreated mice and the number of tumours reduced by up to 61 per cent.
The drug also helped to prevent the cancer from spreading: treated mice had up to 94 per cent fewer metastases in the lung than mice who didn't receive Pimozide.
"Triple-negative breast cancer has lower survival rates and increased risk of recurrence. It is the only type of breast cancer for which only limited targeted treatments are available," said lead researcher Mohamed El-Tanani, Professor at the University of Bradford in the UK.
"Our research has shown that Pimozide could potentially fill this gap. And because this drug is already in clinical use, it could move quickly into clinical trials," El-Tanani added.
Triple-negative breast cancer is able to grow and spread more quickly than other forms of breast cancer.
Also, because its cancer cells lack hormone receptors, doctors cannot treat them with hormone therapy. The only treatment for these types of cancer is chemotherapy.
For the study, published in Oncotarget, the team tested Pimozide in the laboratory on triple-negative breast cancer cells, non-small cell lung cancer cells and normal breast cells.
They found that at the highest dosage used, up to 90 per cent of the cancer cells died following treatment with the drug, compared with only five per cent of the normal cells.
The study also showed that Pimozide drug has the potential to treat the most common type of lung cancer.
Anti-psychotic drugs are known to have anti-cancer properties, with some, albeit inconclusive, studies showing a reduced incidence of cancer among people with schizophrenia.
The findings showed that tumours in mice treated with the drug Pimozide were 65 per cent smaller than in untreated mice and the number of tumours reduced by up to 61 per cent.
The drug also helped to prevent the cancer from spreading: treated mice had up to 94 per cent fewer metastases in the lung than mice who didn't receive Pimozide.
"Triple-negative breast cancer has lower survival rates and increased risk of recurrence. It is the only type of breast cancer for which only limited targeted treatments are available," said lead researcher Mohamed El-Tanani, Professor at the University of Bradford in the UK.
"Our research has shown that Pimozide could potentially fill this gap. And because this drug is already in clinical use, it could move quickly into clinical trials," El-Tanani added.
Triple-negative breast cancer is able to grow and spread more quickly than other forms of breast cancer.
Also, because its cancer cells lack hormone receptors, doctors cannot treat them with hormone therapy. The only treatment for these types of cancer is chemotherapy.
For the study, published in Oncotarget, the team tested Pimozide in the laboratory on triple-negative breast cancer cells, non-small cell lung cancer cells and normal breast cells.
They found that at the highest dosage used, up to 90 per cent of the cancer cells died following treatment with the drug, compared with only five per cent of the normal cells.
The study also showed that Pimozide drug has the potential to treat the most common type of lung cancer.
Anti-psychotic drugs are known to have anti-cancer properties, with some, albeit inconclusive, studies showing a reduced incidence of cancer among people with schizophrenia.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls Hand Tamil Thalaivas Third Defeat on the Trot in Lopsided Contest
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...