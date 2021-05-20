Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 in India with an aim to mitigate terrorism; promote national harmony, and unity among people of all caste, creed and sex. Historically speaking, this particular day (May 21) holds paramount importance when it comes to ‘terrorism’.

It was on this day in the year 1991 that former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated; a brutal act of terror that left the entire country shocked and aggrieved. Hence, May 21 was the choice to mark the Anti-Terrorism Day as a constant reminder to every generation about the heinous consequences of terrorist activities.

2021 commemorates Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary as India observes Anti-Terrorism Day. The Congress leader was killed during his election campaign in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, by a suicide bomber. The woman who carried out the terrifying terror attack belonged to Liberation of Tamil Tiger Eelam (LTTE), a terrorist organization. The explosion took around 16 innocent lives apart from Gandhi’s. It was a sad, dark day in Indian history that witnessed an abominable act of terrorism.

He was the youngest person (at the age of 40) to assume the office of Prime Minister after the unfortunate death of his mother, Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, who was assassinated (1984), too; yet again a victim of horrifying terrorist activity.

Significance of Anti-Terrorism Day

To disengage people from getting sucked into the vortex of terrorism, it became imperative that ideas and good practices of national integration, brotherhood, peace is actively encouraged.

There are so many lives that get lost, states get destabilized, growth of a nation gets hindered owing to various forms of terrorist activities.

Anti-Terrorism Day strives to spread information on such cogent issues and echoes that terrorism can be dealt with fortitude, determination and solidarity. It raises awareness regarding the practice of systematic radical influences on forthcoming generations that seem to be the genesis of terrorist activities.

That terrorism has no religion, and only cause disruption is what the National Anti-Terrorism Day reiterates.

Sacrifices of brave soldiers, who fought with all their might till their last breath to oppose terrorism, are also remembered on the day.

As a crucial part of the commemoration, on the Anti-Terrorism Day, government officials, public sector undertakings, along with various public organizations participate in taking the anti-terrorism pledge, solemnly. With the objective to uphold the tradition of non-violence, tolerance, maintain social harmony, and stand against all forms of terrorism, the oath is taken.

