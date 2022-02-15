Anti-Valentine’s Week 2022: Date, Significance And Quotes For Kick Day

Love and romance are the two most trending topics in the month of February. But it’s also disheartening to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week right after Valentine’s Week. This week is devoid of love, emotion, and romance, as the name suggests. If you are tired of Valentine’s vibe from the last week and want to detox, Anti-Valentine’s Week could be a great way to do just that. Anti-Valentine’s Week can also be described as a special week for singles. The week begins on February 15 with Slap Day and concludes on February 21 with Breakup Day. The second day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Kick Day.

Kick Day: Date

Every year on February 16, Kick Day is celebrated. Kick day is the second day of the Anti-Valentine’s Week celebrations.

Kick Day: Significance

This day signifies unpleasant emotions toward love and passion. Ex-lovers, who are no longer in a relationship, frequently observe Kick Day. It’s the perfect time to get rid of your ex’s negativity and eliminate their bad energy from your life. People also literally kick each other on this day. If you have a cheating spouse who has made you all kinds of promises only to break them, now is the time to get rid of him/her. The best way to celebrate the Kick Day is to be with your friends and let go of all the mushy love feelings.

Kick Day: Quotes

“The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day”

“Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible”

“Never hesitate in kicking off someone who doesn’t deserve you and your love because it is the best thing to do”

“Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities”

“When nothing changes even after putting in all the time and effort, it is very clear that only a kick can bring the desired change…. Happy Kick Day”

