Anti-Valentine's Week 2022: From Slap Day, Flirt Day to Breakup Day, Here's All You Need to Know

Anti-Valentine’s Week 2022: In the month of February, the two most talked-about subjects are love and romance. Valentine’s Day, in fact, the entire week instills enthusiasm in the hearts of love birds and gives them the guts to propose to the special one. But, before you praise yourself on the back for a job well done in celebrating Valentine’s Week, making your sweetheart happy, and everything else, take a breather. The celebration has not ended yet. You don’t always get the pleasant side of things, so here’s some more.

This week follows just after Valentine’s Day, and it is absolutely unrelated to love and romance. Commencing with Slap Day on February 15 and concluding with Break-Up Day on February 21, this week is all about everything that isn’t love.

To help you keep track, here’s an Anti-Valentine’s Day calendar:

Slap Day 2022: February 15, 2022

Kick Day 2022: February 16, 2022

Perfume Day 2022: February 17, 2022

Flirt Day 2022: February 18, 2022

Confession Day 2022: February 19, 2022

Missing Day 2022: February 20, 2022

Breakup Day 2022: February 21, 2022

Anti-Valentine’s Week isn’t as gloomy as it sounds. Many couples spend the full week celebrating with amusing excursions on each day of the week. Nonetheless, it is not that fun for individuals who commemorate Break Up Day on February 21, the concluding day of Anti-Valentine’s Week.

How to Celebrate

Slap Day: This is the day, when you may just slap your sentiments for that particular individual and begin exploring. You may also slap your negative behaviours away and just get them out of your life.

Kick Day: On this day, you may kick all of your worries and tensions to the curb.

Perfume Day: On this day, throw away any negativity and waer that fantastic perfume to smell nice.

Flirt Day: On this day, you can meet new people and experience life in a fresh way.

Confession Day: On this day, you can strive to make up for your errors.

Missing Day: On this day, you can gift excellent presents to your lover by recalling the pleasant times you shared with them.

