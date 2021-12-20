Antibodies Found in Shark May Combat Covid-19, its Variants, Says New Study

We are all aware that the new variants of the Covid-19 are constantly posing new challenges to the scientists, but according to a new study conducted at the University of Wisconsin in the United States, the antibody-like protein found in the immune system of sharks is not only helpful in the prevention of the novel coronavirus but also its variants.

Shark antibody-like proteins neutralise the Covid-19 virus, says the new study, adding that it can compete with its variants too.

This protein is known as VNAR, which is one-tenth the size of a human antibody. According to researchers, this protein may be small in size, but it can bind to the spike protein of the Covid-19 virus uniquely. This may make it more capable of preventing infection.

Coronavirus infects human cells through its spike protein. Researchers said that the use of this protein could lead to the development of an economical drug as compared to human antibodies. However, it has not yet been tested on humans.

What do the experts say?

Aaron LeBeau, associate professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Wisconsin and the researcher of this study, said, “The big challenge right now is finding new variants of the coronavirus that are emerging across the globe. We are preparing a new weapon from the shark’s VNAR, which can be used to combat this epidemic."

He further said that this small size protein-like antibody can reach every corner even in those places where human antibodies are not able to reach. Due to this ability, this protein may be more capable of preventing infection.

