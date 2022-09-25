Antyodaya Diwas 2022: All You Need to Know About Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and the Day Dedicated to Him

ANTYODAYA DIWAS 2022: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is one of the most notable personalities in the history of Indian politics. To commemorate his birth anniversary, September 25 is celebrated as Antyodaya Diwas. Antyodaya is a concept developed by Upadhyay, which literally means, “the rise of the last person.”

Antyodaya Diwas: History

Antyodaya was a concept that was based on the philosophy of integral humanism. While it was not coined by Upadhyay, the proliferation of its popularity had him playing an integral role. He stressed on Antyodaya to target the extreme poverty that lingered in India during and after the independence.

पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जन्म-जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Vu6t19s7DX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2018

Upadhyay was one of the ideological leaders and moral inspirations for the ruling party of India. His concepts worked as a backbone for the BJP, ever since its inception. To highlight the efforts Upadhyay put into the development of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and subsequently BJP, September 25, that is the day the political leader was born, is celebrated as Antyodaya Diwas.

Antyodaya Diwas: Significance

Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated across the country and the day is dedicated to reaching out to the less-privileged citizens of the country. Multiple seminars, donation camps, and symposia are organised to mark the celebrations of the day.

On this day, the administration takes measures to help and support the rural youth of the country and provide them with employment opportunities. In the past, the central government has launched multiple skill development programmes that have benefited many with myriad opportunities.

