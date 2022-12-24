Anulom Vilom: Common Mistakes That People Make

For many of us that are seeking holistic wellness, yoga has become a lifestyle over time. An essential component of this practice is a particular kind of Pranayama, anulom vilom. To perform this breathing technique, keep one nostril closed while inhaling and when exhaling, keep the other nostril closed. It is also known as “alternate nostril breathing" due to the repetition and reversal of the procedure.

Although it seems like an easy breathing exercise, there are some common mistakes that people often make. Since it is important to perform the exercise correctly to enjoy optimum results, yoga trainer Juhi Kapoor dropped a post on Instagram on the right way to do Anulom Vilom.

Here are the four common mistakes that people make while practising the popular breathing technique:

Moving the entire hand for closing the nostrils instead of using the Vishnu mudra

Lifting their elbow way too much instead of comfortably pointing it to the floor.

Moving the entire body. The focus should only be on moving the belly and nothing else.

Pressing the nose too hard.

According to Juhi, anuloma villoma aids in improving one’s immunity, enhancing lung capacity, lowering stress levels, reducing anxiety, aiding in better organ function, boosting hormonal balance, regulating blood pressure, and improving metabolism. Pranayama also enhances longevity.

Method for Effective Pranayama

Sit in a comfortable position. It can be a mat or a chair.

Close the opening of your ears using your thumb.

Make the Shanmukhi Mudra by spreading the rest of your fingers across your face. In simple words, use your forefingers to close your eyes, and block your nose partially with the help of your middle finger. Also, block your ears by pressing your thumbs against the tragus, which is the small triangular bit of flesh and cartilage that is present in front of the ears.

Then, close your eyes and take deep breaths. Exhale while making a humming sound through pressed lips. Repeat it 5-10 times.

