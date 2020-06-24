Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Steals Limelight as She Dances to 'Savage Love' in New Video
Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.
Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.
In the clip, we can see three of them grooving to popular track "Savage love".
"Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the mother of all dances. !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the centre of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends," Anupam wrote.
Anupam's family video has found a few fans on social media.
Actress Divya Dutt commented: "Why you guys are so cute?"
Actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Best. Such a delight. Dulari Dulari....the smile she gives when one tells her that she is so popular."
Anupam has been sharing a lot of videos of his interaction with family members on social media.
Recently, he went live with his stepson Sikander Kher and spoke about the latter's latest project "Aarya".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers on iPhone XS, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo Nex and More
- How an Alaskan Volcano Erupting Half the World Away Led to the Fall of the Roman Republic
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Has Perfect Message For Her Online Haters; Read Here
- Soni Razdan Reacts Strongly To Nepotism Backlash Alia Bhatt's Facing After Sushant's Death
- Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Ivan Rakitic Strike Propels Barca Back to Top of La Liga Table