Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Steals Limelight as She Dances to 'Savage Love' in New Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.

In the clip, we can see three of them grooving to popular track "Savage love".

"Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the mother of all dances. !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the centre of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends," Anupam wrote.

Anupam's family video has found a few fans on social media.

Actress Divya Dutt commented: "Why you guys are so cute?"

Actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Best. Such a delight. Dulari Dulari....the smile she gives when one tells her that she is so popular."

Anupam has been sharing a lot of videos of his interaction with family members on social media.

Recently, he went live with his stepson Sikander Kher and spoke about the latter's latest project "Aarya".

