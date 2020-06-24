Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Steals Limelight as She Dances to 'Savage Love' in New Video

Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Steals Limelight as She Dances to 'Savage Love' in New Video
Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a fun video where he can be seen dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher.

In the clip, we can see three of them grooving to popular track "Savage love".

"Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the mother of all dances. !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the centre of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends," Anupam wrote.

Anupam's family video has found a few fans on social media.

Actress Divya Dutt commented: "Why you guys are so cute?"

Actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Best. Such a delight. Dulari Dulari....the smile she gives when one tells her that she is so popular."

Anupam has been sharing a lot of videos of his interaction with family members on social media.

Recently, he went live with his stepson Sikander Kher and spoke about the latter's latest project "Aarya".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading