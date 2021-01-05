Anushka Sharma and Her Adorable Pet Dog Dude are 'Serial Chillers'

Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child soon, has tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media. Anushka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

"Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji)," she wrote as caption. You get a glimpse of Anushka's pristine house in the photo, that shows the Labrador sleeping next to the actress with his red and blue ball near his nose.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

As of now, she is heavily pregnant and her due date is in this month. However, that has not stopped her from being fit. She took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang of herself in which the actress is seen sweating it out on the treadmill.

Anushka recently drew flak for a photoshoot that she had done for a magazine. In the pictures , one could see her flaunting her baby bump.Some people were of the opinion that the photos were stunning, while some felt that the actress was going against traditional Indian values and culture.