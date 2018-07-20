English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Twitter)
Ever since their marriage in December last year, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli or ‘Virushka’ as they are popularly called, haven’t shied away from public display of affection (PDA) on their social media handles.
From posting the same images to announce their wedding to the world, posting beautiful pictures from their holiday in Cape Town, sharing a picture of hugging each other with the words ‘my one and only’, Virushka has time and again stirred a social media storm via their ‘love-ly’ photos.
Recently, Virat took to his Instagram account to share a photo where his actor-wife Anushka can be seen leaning towards her husband and holding him by the hand while the cricketer captures the moment on the camera lens.
The two look too adorable and absolutely in love.
Take a look.
Credit: @Virat Kohli
Credit: @Virat Kohli
Virat is currently in London where the Indian cricket team is playing against England.
On the work front Anushka has Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.
Also Watch
From posting the same images to announce their wedding to the world, posting beautiful pictures from their holiday in Cape Town, sharing a picture of hugging each other with the words ‘my one and only’, Virushka has time and again stirred a social media storm via their ‘love-ly’ photos.
Recently, Virat took to his Instagram account to share a photo where his actor-wife Anushka can be seen leaning towards her husband and holding him by the hand while the cricketer captures the moment on the camera lens.
The two look too adorable and absolutely in love.
Take a look.
Credit: @Virat Kohli
Credit: @Virat Kohli
Virat is currently in London where the Indian cricket team is playing against England.
On the work front Anushka has Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- England Lions Hammer India 'A' by 254 Runs in One-off Unofficial Test
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- Melania Trump's 'Terrified' Expression as She Shakes Hands with Putin is Going Viral
- Singer Lucky Ali's Cryptic Tweet About Chemotherapy Leaves Fans Shocked; See His Post Here
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video