1-min read

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple goals.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 20, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Twitter)
Ever since their marriage in December last year, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli or ‘Virushka’ as they are popularly called, haven’t shied away from public display of affection (PDA) on their social media handles.

From posting the same images to announce their wedding to the world, posting beautiful pictures from their holiday in Cape Town, sharing a picture of hugging each other with the words ‘my one and only’, Virushka has time and again stirred a social media storm via their ‘love-ly’ photos.

Recently, Virat took to his Instagram account to share a photo where his actor-wife Anushka can be seen leaning towards her husband and holding him by the hand while the cricketer captures the moment on the camera lens.

The two look too adorable and absolutely in love.

Take a look.

Credit: @Virat Kohli

Virat is currently in London where the Indian cricket team is playing against England.

On the work front Anushka has Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.



