Anushka Sharma Basks in the Sun in Cute Dungarees Showing Her Growing Baby Bump

Anushka Sharma is not shying away from sharing moments from her pregnancy with fans. Social media Followers awaiting the birth of the first child of the Bollywood actress with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are being treated to

visual updates regularly from her journey to motherhood. The baby is due in January 2021.

Anushka, who is currently in the UAE for the IPL, shared some photos of herself posing in cute dungarees, soaking up the sun. "Pocketful of sunshine," she captioned the post.

Earlier, Virat took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka taking a dip in the sea. In the caption, Virat credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the photo. In the image, Virat and Anushka can be seen gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for her husband Vira's team. Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the other RCB supporters, including Anushka, Parthiv Patel and actor-comedian Danish Sait.

Anushka took a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul.