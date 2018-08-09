GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anushka Sharma's Fierce Look in Her Latest Photoshoot is Not for the Faint-Hearted

Oozing power, sexiness and panache at one go, Anushka Sharma is nailing each look that she has sported for the magazine's August issue.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 9, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
(Photo: Anushka Sharma File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Anushka Sharma has rarely failed to impress with her fashion choices. The B-town diva, who has set high fashion standards for herself, has time and again broken rules to raise the bar. KNown for her comfortable, classy yet chic sense of dressing, Anushka makes sure she manages to turn heads each time she steps out in public.

Be it her casual airport looks, red carpet appearances or a formal event, Anushka has seldom put a wrong foot forward. In fact, she is one actor who has embraced many a trend with grace, single-handedly set off trends and has even managed to usher in a few with a blink of an eye.

However, it is her recent photoshoot with Femina that is making headlines.

Oozing power, sexiness and panache at one go, Anushka is nailing each look that she has sported for the magazine's August issue.

While on one hand the 30-year-old actor is looking sizzling hot on the cover photo, wearing a bodysuit teamed with a dress by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, sporting a sultry look with damp hair and kohl eyes, in other photos from the same shoot, the actress's flawless beauty and fierce body language is not something you would want to miss.

Take a look.















On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Sui Dhaga alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

