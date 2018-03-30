Anushka Sharma is a Vision in White in Her Latest Selfie

Hola ! ‍♀️☀️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

Not only is she a hugely talented actress but she is also a successful producer and a fashionista of sorts. Her fashion selections are almost always spot on and yet she keeps comfort before anything else while choosing her garments. We are talking of none other than actress Anushka Sharma who unlike a lot of her contemporaries likes to experiment and go beyond the conventional, tried and tested looks.Anushka recently took to Instagram to post her selfie looking hotter than the equator. She was seen wearing a white ensemble with a pair of chic octagonal mirrored sunglasses. Anushka is seen sitting in a car and the shades are giving her major vintage retro look. With minimal makeup and sunshine falling on her pretty face, Anushka sets the temperature soaring with this one. Check it for yourself:Everyone's been talking about and praising Anushka Sharma's upcoming flick Sui Dhaga's poster, and waiting with bated breath for the movie to release, on the other, the actress can be seen promoting the film in full swing and winning onlookers' hearts with her stylish and chic looks. Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, is slated to release on September 28.