Anushka Sharma is Drooling Over This Bengali Meal

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma never shies away from trying different types of cuisines and local foods. And we see her updating us about her food explorations on her social media platform. Recently, the PK actress took to her Instagram stories to post about one of her latest meals that is loved by Bengalis. Wondering what? It’s a Panta Bhat platter.

Panta Bhat is rice overnight soaked and fermented in water. The dish is generally prepared using leftover rice from the last meal. It is consumed cool, with some water on the top. The dish has a very earthy, homely flavor to it which is very local and comforting. Panta Bhatt is served with boiled aloo mashed with spices, eggplant fritter, fried vadi, fried whole red chilli, onion salt, and some mustard oil. Some people also like having Panta Bhatt with aloo posto, fried fish, anda bhurji, and more.

The actress however wanted to keep it basic and authentic and paired the dish with some aloo chokha, eggplant fritter, onion, green chilli, and some mustard oil drizzled on the rice.

This dish is particularly celebrated in Odisha. However, in Bihar, it is eaten with the masala of pickles and consumed mostly in the morning.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, has stepped back from her production house Clean Slate Filmz due to work commitments. She has worked in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Sultan.

