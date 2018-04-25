English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
While the two -- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli -- seem to be head-over-heels in love with each other, the actress also seems to be rather obsessed with her husband's wardrobe.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Twitter)
When actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, fans from across the world rejoiced and celebrated the coming together of the two beloved personalities.
The couple, who are a social media favourite, have time and again taken the Internet by storm by posting their pictures, displaying the immense love and respect that they have for one another. Not just this, the duo have been 'couple goals' for the netizens for the kind of effort they take to spend time with each other despite their hectic schedule and odd working hours.
And while the two seem to be head-over-heels in love with each other, Anushka also seems to be rather obsessed with her husband's wardrobe.
Recently, the actress was snapped sporting a black tee which she apparently borrowed from her husband, at the Mumbai airport whilst leaving for Bengaluru.
Anushka paired the sleeveless tee with emerald green trousers and white sneakers and kept her look extremely casual.
Take a look.
This isn't the first time that Anushka has sported Virat's t-shirt. Earlier, she was snapped sporting Virat's slogan tee at the Mumbai airport which she had paired with her Tommy Hilfiger distressed denims and a long bluish-grey shrug coat.
While Anushka borrowing Virat's tees is an extremely romantic idea, it also shows that the duo are as normal as any other couple and don't shy away from displaying their love in public.
Also Watch
The couple, who are a social media favourite, have time and again taken the Internet by storm by posting their pictures, displaying the immense love and respect that they have for one another. Not just this, the duo have been 'couple goals' for the netizens for the kind of effort they take to spend time with each other despite their hectic schedule and odd working hours.
And while the two seem to be head-over-heels in love with each other, Anushka also seems to be rather obsessed with her husband's wardrobe.
Recently, the actress was snapped sporting a black tee which she apparently borrowed from her husband, at the Mumbai airport whilst leaving for Bengaluru.
Anushka paired the sleeveless tee with emerald green trousers and white sneakers and kept her look extremely casual.
Take a look.
This isn't the first time that Anushka has sported Virat's t-shirt. Earlier, she was snapped sporting Virat's slogan tee at the Mumbai airport which she had paired with her Tommy Hilfiger distressed denims and a long bluish-grey shrug coat.
While Anushka borrowing Virat's tees is an extremely romantic idea, it also shows that the duo are as normal as any other couple and don't shy away from displaying their love in public.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them