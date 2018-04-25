Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics

A post shared by VirUshka 💑 (@_virushkaa_) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

When actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, fans from across the world rejoiced and celebrated the coming together of the two beloved personalities.The couple, who are a social media favourite, have time and again taken the Internet by storm by posting their pictures, displaying the immense love and respect that they have for one another. Not just this, the duo have been 'couple goals' for the netizens for the kind of effort they take to spend time with each other despite their hectic schedule and odd working hours.And while the two seem to be head-over-heels in love with each other, Anushka also seems to be rather obsessed with her husband's wardrobe.Recently, the actress was snapped sporting a black tee which she apparently borrowed from her husband, at the Mumbai airport whilst leaving for Bengaluru.Anushka paired the sleeveless tee with emerald green trousers and white sneakers and kept her look extremely casual.Take a look.This isn't the first time that Anushka has sported Virat's t-shirt. Earlier, she was snapped sporting Virat's slogan tee at the Mumbai airport which she had paired with her Tommy Hilfiger distressed denims and a long bluish-grey shrug coat.While Anushka borrowing Virat's tees is an extremely romantic idea, it also shows that the duo are as normal as any other couple and don't shy away from displaying their love in public.