Anushka Sharma Lifting Weights Like a Pro Will Wash Away Your Weekend Blues

The Sui Dhaaga actress motivates her fans to hit the gym as she posts a video on social media.

Updated:July 21, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Anushka Sharma Lifting Weights Like a Pro Will Wash Away Your Weekend Blues
The Sui Dhaaga actress motivates her fans to hit the gym as she posts a video on social media.
Anushka Sharma resumed her daily routine as soon as she returned from England after World Cup 2019. Without wasting any amount of her time, the Zero actress decided to hit the gym. While weekends generally tend to be mostly lazy and easy for people, but not for this diva who motivated her fans to get up and get fit. And why not? After all being the wife to a fitness bug will automatically keep Anushka goal oriented.

Anushka posted a video to her Instagram story on Saturday wherein she is lifting weights and practicing heavy duty squats.

Talking about the diva's gym look, she was wearing a grey-colored bralette along with similar-colored tights. Adding color to the gym wear are her orange and black trainers. With her hair tied in a small pony and weight training gloves in her hand, Anushka looks all ready to give out some major fitness goals.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday with the perfect airport look. Anushka and Virat Kohli were twinning in their black outfits. Anushka wore a black and white striped shirt-dress along with white uproots and carried a basic Saint Laurent handbag. Husband Virat, on the other hand, was spotted in a solid black T-shirt with grey joggers.

Coming on the work front, after Zero, the actress has not announced any upcoming projects yet. She will however be producing series for Netflix.

Read: Netflix Announces Five India Originals Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

