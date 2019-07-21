Anushka Sharma Lifting Weights Like a Pro Will Wash Away Your Weekend Blues
The Sui Dhaaga actress motivates her fans to hit the gym as she posts a video on social media.
The Sui Dhaaga actress motivates her fans to hit the gym as she posts a video on social media.
Anushka Sharma resumed her daily routine as soon as she returned from England after World Cup 2019. Without wasting any amount of her time, the Zero actress decided to hit the gym. While weekends generally tend to be mostly lazy and easy for people, but not for this diva who motivated her fans to get up and get fit. And why not? After all being the wife to a fitness bug will automatically keep Anushka goal oriented.
Anushka posted a video to her Instagram story on Saturday wherein she is lifting weights and practicing heavy duty squats.
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma is giving us some major fitness goals for the weekend as she shares her gym routine with us! ♀️️ @pinkvilla . . #anushkasharma #fitnessfreak #weekendmotivation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessgoals #gymmotivation #fit #actress #btown #bollywood #Pinkvilla
Talking about the diva's gym look, she was wearing a grey-colored bralette along with similar-colored tights. Adding color to the gym wear are her orange and black trainers. With her hair tied in a small pony and weight training gloves in her hand, Anushka looks all ready to give out some major fitness goals.
The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday with the perfect airport look. Anushka and Virat Kohli were twinning in their black outfits. Anushka wore a black and white striped shirt-dress along with white uproots and carried a basic Saint Laurent handbag. Husband Virat, on the other hand, was spotted in a solid black T-shirt with grey joggers.
Coming on the work front, after Zero, the actress has not announced any upcoming projects yet. She will however be producing series for Netflix.
Read: Netflix Announces Five India Originals Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Phase 4 Films, Marvel Cinematic Universe is Set to Rule Another Decade in Filmmaking
- ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel