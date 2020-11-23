Anushka Sharma Opts for Minimalistic Maternity Style on Her Shoot Day

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma is back to work with her all new maternity fashion. The actress was papped on Monday as she walked into the sets. Since the star made the big announcement in August, she's been busy spending time at home with husband Virat Kohli. She even accompanied Kohli, watching his matches live in Dubai during IPL 2020. Most recently, was also seen celebrating Diwali in a radiant outfit at her Mumbai residence.

Throughout her public appearances, followers have seen Anushka's eclectic maternity wardrobe over the past few months. This has been spotted in various outfits, from wrap dresses and ruffled numbers to pastel dungarees and monochromatic kurta sets in soothing hues.

Her latest look reveals yet another versatile look from her collection. For her work day, Sharma picked a nude coloured T-shirt paired with a ribbed knit skirt in the same neutral hue. The actress styled her comfy pastel separating it from her gold link necklaces.

It is pretty clear that Anushka is all about minimalist personal style. The actress stuck with neutral tones from head to toe with this lounge wear look and completed the ensemble with golden flats. While the midi knit skirt from Mango came with a ribbed texture, she knotted her plain top at the waist to add a cool flair to her casual outfit of the day.

It is an inspiration for all the working women for those formal zoom meetings or outings. The PK actress elevated her look with layered gold chain necklaces to match the outfit’s tones. Adding a pop of colour, she went for a classic red lip with wavy hair.

The outfit is perfect for weekend brunches or even lazy afternoons at home when you wish to dress up casually. The comfy separates like Sharma’s can come in handy on multiple occasions.