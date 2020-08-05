Anushka Sharma Reveals Things That Matter for Her in Relationship

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has answered a couple of questions on Instagram regarding some aspects that make a relationship work.

She and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The much-in-love couple are often seen sharing pictures of cutest moments together. Not very long ago, Anushka had given a haircut to her husband during the lockdown.

Apparently, since the actress was getting bored, off late, she asked her fans on Instagram to drop in questions that they had for her. As one would expect, there were questions about her relationship as well.

The diva shared her secret to a long and steady relationship. She revealed that it is the fact that she is not letting her ego dominate the equation with her lover. The actress wrote, “By not acting from a place of ego with each other”.

Answering a query about what is the one aspect that makes a relationship last long, she said faith. Elaborating upon her answer, she wrote, “Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential”.