Anushka Sharma Rocks the Metallic Trend with a Twist for 'Zero' Promotions

Fashion trends in 2018 have gone from bizarre to trendy. Right now, the trendiest fashion fad is Metallic and we have enough proof already.While other Bollywood divas have made red carpet appearances in silver, gold and shimmering metallic gowns, the Zero star, Anushka Sharma donned a metallic outfit with a twist.Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka was spotted in high-waist silver metallic pants by Ridhi Mehra teaming up with a white one-sided sleeve top from Aligne and a silver belt for her upcoming film Zero's promotion.On hair and makeup and front, Daniel Bauer gave her the no-makeup look, with silver liner strokes for her eyes, the artist kept her hair straight and sleek.Undoubtedly, this look is an absolute statement for the party season and deserves to be bookmarked.In this outfit, Anushka shows us how not to look like a disco ball and still fit the trend. The simplest way to don those shimmery metallic clothes is by balancing it out with neutrals and pastels.In case you still feel your dress is flashy you can team it up with a pair of neutral heels and you are good to go.Earlier this year, metallic gowns and ensembles took over ramps and the red carpets.We first spotted the metallic trend at the red carpet of Oscars 2018. Actors like Jessica Biel and Emma Stone contributed in making it a worldwide trend.Recently, at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Twinkle Khanna and Kritika Kamra dazzled in their metallic gowns.