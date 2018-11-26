English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Rocks the Metallic Trend with a Twist for 'Zero' Promotions
This party season, the Zero star Anushka Sharma added a twist to the metallic fashion fad. Check out the decoded look.
Image: @AnushkaSharma/Instagram
Fashion trends in 2018 have gone from bizarre to trendy. Right now, the trendiest fashion fad is Metallic and we have enough proof already.
While other Bollywood divas have made red carpet appearances in silver, gold and shimmering metallic gowns, the Zero star, Anushka Sharma donned a metallic outfit with a twist.
Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka was spotted in high-waist silver metallic pants by Ridhi Mehra teaming up with a white one-sided sleeve top from Aligne and a silver belt for her upcoming film Zero's promotion.
On hair and makeup and front, Daniel Bauer gave her the no-makeup look, with silver liner strokes for her eyes, the artist kept her hair straight and sleek.
Undoubtedly, this look is an absolute statement for the party season and deserves to be bookmarked.
In this outfit, Anushka shows us how not to look like a disco ball and still fit the trend. The simplest way to don those shimmery metallic clothes is by balancing it out with neutrals and pastels.
In case you still feel your dress is flashy you can team it up with a pair of neutral heels and you are good to go.
Earlier this year, metallic gowns and ensembles took over ramps and the red carpets.
We first spotted the metallic trend at the red carpet of Oscars 2018. Actors like Jessica Biel and Emma Stone contributed in making it a worldwide trend.
Recently, at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Twinkle Khanna and Kritika Kamra dazzled in their metallic gowns.
While other Bollywood divas have made red carpet appearances in silver, gold and shimmering metallic gowns, the Zero star, Anushka Sharma donned a metallic outfit with a twist.
Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka was spotted in high-waist silver metallic pants by Ridhi Mehra teaming up with a white one-sided sleeve top from Aligne and a silver belt for her upcoming film Zero's promotion.
On hair and makeup and front, Daniel Bauer gave her the no-makeup look, with silver liner strokes for her eyes, the artist kept her hair straight and sleek.
Undoubtedly, this look is an absolute statement for the party season and deserves to be bookmarked.
In this outfit, Anushka shows us how not to look like a disco ball and still fit the trend. The simplest way to don those shimmery metallic clothes is by balancing it out with neutrals and pastels.
In case you still feel your dress is flashy you can team it up with a pair of neutral heels and you are good to go.
Earlier this year, metallic gowns and ensembles took over ramps and the red carpets.
We first spotted the metallic trend at the red carpet of Oscars 2018. Actors like Jessica Biel and Emma Stone contributed in making it a worldwide trend.
Recently, at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Twinkle Khanna and Kritika Kamra dazzled in their metallic gowns.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If I Can Play Olympics at 37, Why Can’t Sardar Singh Play a World Cup at 32: Dhanraj Pillay
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Woman Had to Wash 3-Year-Old Son's Hair 23 Times. Here's Why
- North, South Korea Win UNESCO Heritage Status with Joint Wrestling Bid
- Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite And More Lined up