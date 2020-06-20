Take the pledge to vote

Anushka Sharma Roped in by Ministry of Ayush to Promote Yoga

Ministry of Ayush has roped in Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Anushka Sharma Roped in by Ministry of Ayush to Promote Yoga
The Ministry of Ayush has roped in Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

"Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020. #mygovindia #pibindia @AnushkaSharma," tweeted the Ministry of Ayush on Friday evening.

They also shared a video where the actress, a yoga enthusiast, talks of the benefits of yoga.

"Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace. So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga ?on 21 June? International Yoga Day," said Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set for the release of her upcoming production "Bulbbul" a period horror film on Netflix. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, "Bulbbul" stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in key roles.

