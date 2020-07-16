Anushka Sharma Shares Her Morning Ritual Describing Its Benefits

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been keeping fit and healthy during the coronavirus lockdown through exercises. She also keeps sharing her routine on social media to encourage her followers and fans.

In her recent post, the Band Baaja Actress shared about the daily ritual of doing oil pulling. In the long post, she also mentioned the history of this exercise and how it is beneficial for our body. Interestingly, one can see the actress accompanied by her dog Dude in the morning exercise.

“My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha", a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for a few minutes and then spitting it out (sic),” she wrote.

Explaining the benefits attached with it, the Phillauri actress added that the exercise helps in maintaining dental hygiene and health.

The NH10 actress star is spending her time doing some fun activities. A few days back, she posted a picture with her plants, writing, “Me and my buddies.” In the picture, Anushka can be seen doing some gardening work.

Anushka has released two projects on OTT under her production house during the coronavirus lockdown. While Pataal Lok was a crime-thriller series released on Amazon Prime, the movie Bulbbul was released on digital platform Netflix.

Both the releases flared well on social media, earning praises for the accurate casting and the on-point acting by the stars.