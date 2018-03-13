Anushka Sharma Sports Virat Kohli's T-Shirt, Gives it a Cool Makeover; See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli took the nation by surprise when they tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy, last December. Since then, the couple, who are one of the most followed and loved duos on social media, have shared photos -- from their honeymoon to some casual ones -- that have taken the Internet by storm.And while most of Anushka-Virat's posts go viral within minutes with thousands of followers and fan pages liking, commenting, sharing and re-sharing the photos, one such fan page recently pointed out that Anushka -- who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport -- wore the same T-shirt that Virat was snapped sporting a few months ago.Besides being extremely romantic, it is also a classic case of recycling clothes and teaming clothing items from your wardrobe to come up with something new and trendy.Anushka teamed Virat's slogan tee with Tommy Hilfiger distressed denims and a bluish-grey shrug-coat to complete her airport look.Take a look.(Photo: Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport/ Yogen Shah)The duo have previously been in news for sporting colour-coordinated outfits and for their lovely posts on social media. On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan while Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his well-earned time off from cricket.