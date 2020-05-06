Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Mourn Death of Pet Dog Bruno

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pet dog Bruno is no more.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Mourn Death of Pet Dog Bruno
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Current times have been tough in many ways for people as they are getting detached from their usual routines. Any kind of experience with loss can be even more taxing during these difficult times.

Loss of pets is equally heartbreaking. The beloved celebrity pair of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli went through a similar loss recently.

Revealing that Bruno, Virat’s beagle, had died, both paid a tribute on social media to the late pet.

Anushka shared a picture of the couple posing with Bruno for a sweet picture. She captioned it: “Bruno. RIP”.

View this post on Instagram

♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Virat in his post revealed that Bruno has been with his family for 11 long years. He wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace (sic)."

Both Virat and Anushka are dog lovers. Virat reportedly had a white Pomeranian as his first pet and later got a Golden Retriever named Rico. It was after this that Bruno came into life.

Here are all the times Virat shared glimpses of Bruno on his feed.

View this post on Instagram

Bruno's prisma debut. Love chilling with this one just lying on the floor. Pure bliss 😇😇❤️❤️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

View this post on Instagram

Love being lazy at home with this naughty little dynamite. ❤️🐶🐶 unconditional love 😇

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha this is proper domination. Love this little stud ❤😎🐕

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

View this post on Instagram

Bruno and me are done for the day. Time to crash. 💤💤💤

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

View this post on Instagram

Family reunion ❤❤. My two lovesss. 🐕👦

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres