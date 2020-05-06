Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Mourn Death of Pet Dog Bruno
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pet dog Bruno is no more.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Current times have been tough in many ways for people as they are getting detached from their usual routines. Any kind of experience with loss can be even more taxing during these difficult times.
Loss of pets is equally heartbreaking. The beloved celebrity pair of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli went through a similar loss recently.
Revealing that Bruno, Virat’s beagle, had died, both paid a tribute on social media to the late pet.
Anushka shared a picture of the couple posing with Bruno for a sweet picture. She captioned it: “Bruno. RIP”.
Virat in his post revealed that Bruno has been with his family for 11 long years. He wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace (sic)."
Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️
Both Virat and Anushka are dog lovers. Virat reportedly had a white Pomeranian as his first pet and later got a Golden Retriever named Rico. It was after this that Bruno came into life.
Here are all the times Virat shared glimpses of Bruno on his feed.
Bruno's prisma debut. Love chilling with this one just lying on the floor. Pure bliss 😇😇❤️❤️
Love being lazy at home with this naughty little dynamite. ❤️🐶🐶 unconditional love 😇
Bruno and me are done for the day. Time to crash. 💤💤💤
Sleeping with absolute peace. The love dogs give you is beyond anything. Absolutely unconditional. My little dynamite is a part of me. Bruno the beagle 💪🏻😎🐶🐶
