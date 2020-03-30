Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pledge Fund for War Against Coronavirus, Don’t Disclose Amount

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have pledged donations for the PM-CARES initiative and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. However, they didn’t disclose the amount.

Sharma tweeted: Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.

Kohli also posted the same message on his timeline.

Many actors and celebrities are donating money for the relief works during the pandemic. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore for the same. Other Bollywood personalities like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Shilpa Shetty have also contributed generously for the same.

More than 3.38 billion people worldwide have been asked or ordered to follow confinement measures in the fight against COVID-19. That represents around 43 percent of the total world population, which is 7.79 billion people according to a United Nations count in 2020.

India’s tally has gone up to 1,024 cases even as the country remains under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of the virus that has infected over 6 lakh people globally.

The pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has spread across the globe now, and some of the countries like Italy, Spain and Germany have been badly hit by the virus.

