Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pledge Support To People Suffering In Flood-ravaged Assam, Bihar

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to three organisations for Bihar and Assam flood relief and also urged fans to extend support to the disaster-striken states.

According to an official report on Monday, 22.34 lakh people across 22 districts in Assam have been affected by the floods. While 103 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin. On the other hand, in Bihar, a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods across 11 districts in the state. More than 6,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-hit areas of Bihar till now, a spokesperson of the federal force said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, Anushka and Virat said in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, the people in Assam and Bihar are suffering due to the "devastating" floods that have affected so many lives and livelihoods.

"While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," read their joint statement.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas announced that they have donated funds for Bihar and Assam flood relief.

"The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world. They need our attention and support. I'm sharing details of a few credible organisations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam

"Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp," Priyanka said in a statement.