Anushka Sharma's Clothing Line Finds Its Muse in Chacha Chaudhary

"I want to bring back the cult nostalgia of the '90s and present it in the most pop culture way through fashion," Anushka Sharma said in an interview.

IANS

November 15, 2019
Anushka Sharma's Clothing Line Finds Its Muse in Chacha Chaudhary
Image: Anushka Sharma, Chacha Chaudhary/Instagram

After drawing inspiration from the popular character from the Tinkle comics' Suppandi, actress Anushka Sharma new muse is another famous Indian comic character Chacha Chaudhary for the new collection of her label NUSH.

"I used to read Chacha Chaudhary throughout my school days. I remember getting lost in the world of the Chacha and his partner Sabu, who used to solve such interesting cases, every single day.

"I want to bring back the cult nostalgia of the 90s and present it in the most pop culture way through fashion," Anushka said.

She added: "Before there was computer, there was our Indian detective Chacha Chaudhary whose brain was sharper than a needle and faster than a computer! I want this collection to relive his genius."

She says homegrown comics and heroes were an "essential part of any child's growing up years in India in the 1990s and we want to present this to the world and relive the coolness of the era gone by."

