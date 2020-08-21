Anushka Sharma’s Denim Jumpsuit Made Classic with the Most Stylish Belt, See Pics

Anushka Sharma’s impeccable wardrobe choices are a testament to her unapologetic personality. She is one of the few who grabs attention with her characteristic everyday style and even in her all-time-favourite pieces functionality takes precedence over presentation. Anushka’s unvarying athleisure looks, oversized silhouettes and loyal sneakers prove that she has always prioritised comfort.

“In my own space I want to be comfortable in what I’m wearing and, most importantly, it has to reflect me—I find it difficult to just follow trends. I can’t push myself beyond the realm of losing my sense of self.” she told Vogue India in November last year.

For a photoshoot undated, Anushka picked an utterly trendy denim number detailed with visible all-over running stitches that gives effective embellishment a new stature. The silhouette flaunts a flared bottom with large deep pockets on both sides.

The overall’s highlight is the plunging neckline showing a half pulled-up zipper and the most chic cut-out at the front of the waistline. Anushka said good-bye to accessories barring a long detailed brown belt cinched at her waist which became the hero of her modern look. She styled her espresso honey brown colored tresses in her trademark straight long Bob accentuating her features with a centre-part.

Anushka shared a series of visuals including stills and behind-the-scenes snippets ‘From the vault.’ She added the hashtag #Throwback to her caption and credited the photographer, Tarun Vishwa for the portraits.

Anushka's last production was Netflix film Bulbbul, which received mixed response from watchers.