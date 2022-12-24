Anushka Sharma's Guide To Acing Sportswear Like A Pro

Anushka Sharma is an absolute Bollywood fashionista. Whether it’s fun casual wear, fancy party ensembles, or sportswear, the actress gives us great fashion goals by sharing snippets of her looks on Instagram. Anushka’s Instagram profile is filled with glimpses of her goofy, fun side to her professional commitments. Whether it’s about her personal life or professional life, the actress never misses a chance to amaze her fans.

Anushka Sharma’s fashion mantra is very subtle and short- she prefers keeping her fashion statements minimal and chic.

Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai a few days back, where she dressed in a casual white ensemble. The actress has recently announced her association with the brand Puma, for which she decked up in a white and grey sports bra.

On the same day, Anushka shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot and officially announced her becoming the brand ambassador of the Puma brand. She captioned the post, “Well, that’s how it’s done #ForeverFaster."

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a black sports bra styled with a black bomber jacket featuring white patches. She paired them with pink shorts featuring wrap-around details. In another picture, Anushka is giving full-on sports enthusiastic vibes by wearing a white and golden jacket paired with matching trousers and white shoes. In the next set, the actress gave a basic yet stylish look by wearing a black sports bra paired with black gym trousers. To add a necessary pop layer of colour, the actress styled a pink and yellow puffer jacket featuring white ivory patches at the sleeve.

When it comes to stylish sportswear, actress Anushka Sharma clearly knows how to slay. Anushka shared a similar sports look on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs in a neon yellow sports bra paired with cropped leggings. She completed the look with a minimal chain, which she prefers wearing off-duty.

So, which one of these looks do you like the most?

