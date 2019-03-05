Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
In the Vogue India March issue, Anushka Sharma reveals details about her secret wedding in Tuscany with Cricketer Virat Kohli, her unconventional roles in movies and her formula for mindfulness.
Anushka Sharma Image: @VogueIndia/Instagram
The 30-year-old actor-producer features in a series of pictures walking in the National Gallery of Australia near Lake Burley Griffin. Swirling playfully and posing with the Young Monks, an Aussie psychedelic pop band where she portrays to be the fan girl and says she always wanted to be a vocalist in a band.
View this post on Instagram
From a secret wedding in Tuscany to a career that continues to be filled with unconventional roles, Anushka Sharma’s (@anushkasharma) choices prove that she is now, more than ever, comfortable with who she is. Meet the star in our #March 2019 issue. Styled by: Ria Kamat (@riakamat). Photographed by: Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Words by: Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Hair: Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup: Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup). Location courtesy: National Gallery of Australia – SkySpace by James Turrell and Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra. Accommodation partner: Ovolo Nishi Hotel. Special thanks: Tourism Australia(@australia) and VisitCanberra (@visitcanberra) #UnDiscoverAustralia
Dressed in a number of summer dresses from Christian Dior, Anushka was clearly in the hands of the best from the industry. Her hair and makeup were taken care by experts like Pete Lennon and Linda Jefferyes who gave her a sun-kissed, no makeup look.
The fashion director of Vogue India Magazine, Anaita Shroff Adajani and her team, styled the actor's entire floral wardrobe for this shoot.
Geroge Antoni, the man behind the lens, captured Anushka's best angles against the backdrop of the National Gallery of Australia skyspace by James Turrell, an American artist.
Earlier, Vogue India also took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the photoshoot. The captions disclose number of secrets and aspirations of Anushka Sharma and every picture has a heartfelt story to tell.
View this post on Instagram
"For me, what a film is trying to say is really important. Is it going to make people think? Those are the scripts that excite me." Meet our cover star, Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma), in our March 2019 issue. Words by Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Photographed by Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Styling by (@riakamat). Hair by Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup by Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup). Special thanks: Tourism Australia(@australia) and VisitCanberra (@visitcanberra) #UnDiscoverAustralia
View this post on Instagram
"The past few years of my life I have been working so much. Now I have to take out time for what is important to me." Meet our cover star, Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma), in our March 2019 issue. Words by Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Photographed by Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Styling by (@riakamat). Hair by Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup by Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup).
View this post on Instagram
“I’ve always wanted to be a vocalist in a band,” she tells me. And for a day, she gets to play the part, and she does it convincingly, as she’s done with every other part she’s picked over her decade-long career. Meet our cover star, Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma), in our March 2019 issue. Words by Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Photographed by Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Styling by (@riakamat). Hair by Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup by Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup). Band: Young Monks (@youngmonksband).
View this post on Instagram
"I base my decisions on what makes me more peaceful, and nothing else. If something makes me anxious and uncomfortable, I won’t do it, even if it’s something that I know I must do.” Meet our cover star, Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma), in our March 2019 issue. Words by Renuka Joshi Modi (@renukamodi). Photographed by Georges Antoni (@georgesantoni). Styling by (@riakamat). Hair by Pete Lennon (@petelennon). Makeup by Linda Jefferyes (@lindajefferyesmakeup). Special thanks: Tourism Australia(@australia) and VisitCanberra (@visitcanberra) #UnDiscoverAustralia
