Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness

Anushka Sharma turns cover star for the Vogue India’s March 2019 issue, and trust us, she has never looked this dreamy before.The 30-year-old actor-producer features in a series of pictures walking in the National Gallery of Australia near Lake Burley Griffin. Swirling playfully and posing with the Young Monks, an Aussie psychedelic pop band where she portrays to be the fan girl and says she always wanted to be a vocalist in a band.In this issue, the zero actor reveals details about her secret wedding in Tuscany with Cricketer Virat Kohli, her unconventional roles in movies and her formula for mindfulness.Dressed in a number of summer dresses from Christian Dior, Anushka was clearly in the hands of the best from the industry. Her hair and makeup were taken care by experts like Pete Lennon and Linda Jefferyes who gave her a sun-kissed, no makeup look.The fashion director of Vogue India Magazine, Anaita Shroff Adajani and her team, styled the actor's entire floral wardrobe for this shoot.Geroge Antoni, the man behind the lens, captured Anushka's best angles against the backdrop of the National Gallery of Australia skyspace by James Turrell, an American artist.Earlier, Vogue India also took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the photoshoot. The captions disclose number of secrets and aspirations of Anushka Sharma and every picture has a heartfelt story to tell.