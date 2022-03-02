'Anyone Can Do It': Alia Bhatt's Yoga Trainer Shares Expert Tip On Flexibility

Do you also believe that yoga is only for people who are flexible or yoga asanas can be nailed by people only if they are flexible and strong beforehand? Well, you are wrong. Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has trained several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, in her recent Instagram post, busted this myth. Posting a cheeky video of herself, Anushka suggested that whenever people tell you that “you need to be flexible to start yoga," start to “run.” Jokes apart, the video came with a strong message from the yoga trainer - yoga is for everyove and with the right kind of guidance and dedication, anyone can become flexible and strong over time.

Addressing the myth, Anshuka stated that this kind of thought should not stop anyone from starting to pursue yoga and experiencing all the health benefits that the routine comes with. “Anyone can do Yoga under the right guidance. Whether you’ve done it before, never practiced before, if you’re flexible or not - it doesn’t matter,” she wrote in the caption of her post. She assured that if one is not flexible they will get there with regular practice and if they are already flexible before doing yoga, it is also a great place to be in.

A couple of days back, Anushka had shared a picture featuring Alia via her Instagram account. In the snap, the actor was seen nailing the backbend, or the Kapotasana. “Alia Bhatt making my heart smile acing the ‘Alia Asana’," Anushka captioned the post. She further highlighted that the actor has progressed and is now able to touch toes while performing the back bend exercise. “Your elegance has been so rewarding to watch as a teacher,” Anushka added.

Yoga comes with a bunch of health benefits, from improving the strength, balance and flexibility of the body, to proper functioning of organs. It helps in improving heart health and also eases back pain and arthritis problems. Yoga relaxes the mind and increases body awareness, manages stress and gives a better outlook towards life.

