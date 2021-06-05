Apara Ekadashi 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the eleventh date of a month is called Ekadashi. People observe fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month is called Apara Ekadashi and Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha is called Nirjala Ekadashi. According to the belief, the day is considered auspicious. Apara Ekadashi is also known as Jalkrida Ekadashi, Achala Ekadashi and Bhadrakali Ekadashi.

Apara Ekadashi: Date and auspicious time

Apara Ekadashi falls in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month as per Hindu Calendar. This year, the day will be observed on Saturday, June 05, 2021.

Ekadashi Tithi will begin from 4:07 am on June 5 and will end on June 6 at 6:19 am on Sunday.

The Parana time of Apara Ekadashi fast will prevail from 5:23 am to 8:39 pm on June 7.

Apara Ekadashi: Significance

As per scriptures, Pandavas observed Apara Ekadashi on the behest of Lord Krishna who led them to victory in the Mahabharata.

Apara Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

First and foremost, devotees get up early in the morning in Brahma Muhurat, clean the house, bathe and wear new clothes before observing the fast.

They give a holy bath to Lord Vishnu’s idol and adorn the idol with yellow clothes.

Then, devotees light a wick in front of the Lord’s idol before offering Akshat, flowers, seasonal fruits, coconut and dry fruits to God. Basil leaves are a must while performing puja.

After this, devotees offer prayers and chant mantras and Hari Vishnu Aarti. People also offer water to Suryadev and recite Vishnu aarti in the evening too to seek blessings from the god. The recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama is considered particularly fruitful on this day.

