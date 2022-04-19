Aparshakti Khurana: Growing Up, Ayushmann's Old T-shirts Were Always Handed Down to Me

Aparshakti Khurana dons many hats – he is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer, television host and a former cricketer. He is also the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides having a shared passion for singing and acting, the siblings also share a close bond that is evident whenever they are seen together. Growing up, they also shared a fair amount of clothes, just like any other pair of brothers.

“Ayushmann ki saari purani T-shirts mere paas hi aati thi (laughs),” Aparshakti told us during a brief encounter at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi recently. “By virtue of being the older one, he always got the right to wear all those cool pants, trousers, the denims and jackets and T-shirts first, and then they came to me. We still do sometimes share clothes, but not very often, because people point out if you repeat the same outfit now. I wish famous siblings organically sharing clothes would still be cool,” he added.

Aparshakti, who walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva at the fashion week, described his personal style as sporty and comfortable. “I have a sports background. I used to be the captain of Haryana U-19 Cricket Team. Sports really brings out the best in me. My fashion really is jogger pants, a T-shirt and trainers – you will normally find me like that,” Aparshakti elaborated.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star also shared that his wife Aakriti’s opinions really matter when he is dressing up for an occasion. “We genuinely bring out the best in each other. The confidence that you get just before moving out of the house – when you’re standing in the mirror, your partner says the lift is here, we need to go, and in that moment he/she says, ‘I think you are looking very good’ – that really matters. It is like that finishing touch, to any garment or any dish. That finishing touch is that one positive comment. ‘You are looking very nice’, or ‘this really suits you’, or this colour looks good on you’ – whenever a partner says these things to the other, when I say to her or she says it to me on any XYZ occasion, that’s when you feel very confident,” he explained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.