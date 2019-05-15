Apart from Banana, Here are 6 Other Fruits that May Go Extinct

Bananas are one of the most versatile fruits out there. Fed to children during their infancy, due to it being easily edible, they can be eaten both in its ripe and unripe forms. And who can say no to a perfectly make a banana sundae with oodles of chocolate syrup and cherries on top? Love eating bananas? Well, brace yourselves; you may be in a shocker.It turns out that the bananas may soon go extinct. According to a study, conducted by the University of Exeter, and published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, climate change has increased Black Sigatoka, a fungal disease, which affects bananas and makes them inedible.However, bananas are not the only fruits being threatened by extinction. Global warming poses a huge threat to the planet and on crops whose specific agricultural conditions are changing.Here are 6 fruits which are being threatened with extinction:The majority of avocados consumed come from California, which was recently hit with a major drought. Considering that a major drought is only just ended in California. Avocados need about 34 litres of water per ounce and the cost of this trendy fruit is only increasing with time.According to reports, not only can cacao only grow within around 20 degrees north and south of the equator, but if the humidity isn't high enough, or if the soil isn't rich enough, the cacao will wither and die. Since cacao plantations are in regions where the average temperatures more volatile, and thus, less suitable for cacao growth, farmers may begin to experience an immense decrease in cocoa production soon.Researchers say that if the world doesn't experience significant reductions in emissions, soybean crops could drop by 40% by 2100.Wheat, maize and rice crops: A study published in Nature Climate Change in 2016 estimates that the production of wheat, maize, and rice are in danger as croplands that were once suitable may soon become obsolete due to oscillating temperatures and unpredictable weather.A 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demonstrates that climate change threatens both areas where coffee crops grow, and a key species that are responsible for about 20 to 25% of coffee bean production — bees, thus making them face extinction. Rising temperatures and unpredictable weather could repel bees with lower heat tolerances from pollinating coffee plants.