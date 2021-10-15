APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2021: Missile Man of India's 10 Major Contributions to the Country

October 15 this year marks former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 90th birth anniversary. He was a teacher, scientist, author, eloquent speaker, whose life and works are a treasure for India. A ‘People’s President’, his contributions to society have been immense. Let’s pay our tribute to one of the greatest visionary man this country has ever produced by reminiscing his 10 major contributions to the nation:

1. Director of the project that led to the first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV):

He spearheaded the project and aided in the remarkable development of India’s first indigenous SLV. In July 1980, SLV III injected Rohini satellite in the Earth’s near or orbit, an incident that made India an exclusive space club member.

2. Responsible for developing Indigenous Guided Missiles at DRDO: The missile man of India, Dr Kalam after having worked for 20 years at ISRO, was appointed as the CEO of Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

Development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles were done by him.

3. Facilitator of multiple nuclear tests in Pokhran: He was instrumental in making India the nuclear-weapon state. He acted as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister of India (1992-1999). Pokhran II explosions was executed under his supervision.

Read: World Students’ Day 2021: Here’s Why the Day is Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary

4. Gave us stent: He contributed to the health sector, as well. The legendary scientist along with cardiologist Soma Raju, developed an effective coronary stent which is called as ‘Kalam-Raju-Stent’

5. Gave us Kalam-Raju tablet: Dr Kalam once again collaborated with Soma Raju and created a rugged tablet computer for better health care administration that could be of help in the rural areas of India.

6. Designed hovercraft, Nandi: He gave India the first indigenous hovercraft named Nandi, and advanced the nation technologically. It was his first project.

7. Light Combat Aircraft project: Right after passing out of Madras Institute of Technology where he was associated with avionics l, Dr Kalam was into the Light Combat Aircraft project. He was the first Indian Head of State to fly a fighter plane.

8. Worked to create lightweight callipers for patients with motor disabilities: Dr Kalam and his team were the driving force behind developing floor reaction calipers made movement and walking less painful for polio patients.

9. Authored best-selling notable Books: He wrote many inspiring books such as India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium, Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds, Indomitable Spirit. These were extremely insightful and beneficial for a country’s overall development.

10. TERLS: Dr Kalam and his team of rocket engineers in 1963, set up Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS). ISRO uses TERLS to launch sounding rockets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.