Apple CEO Tim Cook's Biography to Launch Soon in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook, 'Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level', will hit the stands here on April 18.
File photo of Tim Cook.
The India edition of the first biography of Apple CEO Tim Cook, 'Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level', will hit the stands here on April 18, publisher Penguin India said.
The book will draw on authorised insiders to give a peek into the life of the man who led Apple to become the world's first trillion-dollar company. He is also the first openly gay CEO of a Fortune 500 corporation.
Penned by journalist and Apple expert Leander Kahney, the book spans Cook's entire career — from joining Apple to becoming its COO to being appointed CEO by Apple founder Steve Jobs on his deathbed.
San Francisco-based Kahney has earlier author 'Inside Steve's Brain' and 'The Cult of Mac'.
According to the publisher, the new book will uncover six values that Cook has been pushing at Apple -- accessibility, education, environment, inclusion and diversity, privacy, security and supplier responsibility.
"From the massive growth of the iPhone to new victories such as the Apple Watch, Cook is leading Apple to a new era of success. But he has also spearheaded a cultural revolution within the company. Since becoming CEO, Cook has introduced a new style of management that emphasizes kindness, collaboration and honesty, and has quietly pushed Apple to support sexual and racial equal rights and invest heavily in renewable energy," Penguin said.
The book's paperback edition is priced at Rs 699 and is available at e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
