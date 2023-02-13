When it comes to breakfast, oatmeal is a super healthy food to include in your diet. Consuming oats boosts your immunity and your body remains energetic throughout the day. Oats are loaded with so many nutrients and are known to be a healthy breakfast option, as it contains soluble fibres, which can keep you full for long hours and aid in weight loss too.

Oats are whole grains, which are low in saturated fat, naturally gluten-free and contain a good amount of fibre, thiamin, phosphorus and magnesium. The soluble fibre, present in oatmeal, can also help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Many delectable recipes are prepared from oats like masala oats, oats kheer, salted oats, etc. However, you can also make oats in many healthy and tasty ways. One such delicious recipe made of oats is apple oatmeal, which you can easily prepare at home in a very short time. This recipe is shared by an Instagram user. Scroll down below to have a look at the video:

Let us know, what ingredients are required to make the warm apple oatmeal recipe:

Ingredients

Oats powder - 1/2 cup

Water - 1 cup

Chia seeds - 1 tsp

Apple - 1/3 cut

Low-fat milk - 160 ml

For garnishing - some chopped apples

Pumpkin seeds - 1 tsp

Peanut Butter- 1/2 tsp

Pinch of cinnamon powder

Method of preparing apple oatmeal:

- First of all, grind oats in a mixer grinder and make a powder

- Then, add apples and make a paste

- Now, add water to 1/2 cup of oats powder and 1 tsp of chia seeds.

- After this, add apple and milk to it and mix all the ingredients well. Its texture should become creamy and thick

- You can also keep it in the refrigerator to cool down faster

- Now, for adding some sweetness, you can add one spoon of honey to it

- Garnish it by adding some chopped apples and pumpkin seeds on top of it and sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon powder to enhance the taste. The healthy and yummy, sweet warm apple oatmeal dish is ready to serve.

