Apple Shake Keeps You Energised Throughout The Day, Know The Recipe

All of us want to start our day on a healthy note, don’t we? And that also means eating something that keeps us energetic throughout the day. Hence, the apple shake is one of the best and least explored options. The benefits of apples are known to all.

The fruit is rich in fibre, vitamin c, and antioxidants. They are also very filling and considered low in calorie count. So an apple shake can give a great start to your day. Here’s how you make it at home:

Ingredients:

Milk – 250 grams

Apple – 2

Almonds – 5 to 6

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Sugar – as per taste

Ice cubes – 5-6

Procedure:

Step 1: To make an apple shake, first wash the apples and wipe it with a clean cloth. Cut them into small pieces. Take out all the seeds. Now put the chopped apple pieces in the mixer jar.

Step 2: Before this, soak almonds in water overnight so that their peels come off easily. Peel the almonds and put them in a mixer jar, add one cup of milk and sugar into it and grind the mixture once or twice.

Step 3: Open the lid of the jar, add cardamom powder, and remaining milk and put 2-3 ice cubes in it. Now cover the jar and grind the mixture until the shake becomes creamy and smooth.

Step 4: Take the shake in a vessel. Now serve it cold by adding one or two ice cubes.

