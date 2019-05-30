Apra Ekadashi: Know the Date, Time and Significance of Celebrating Achala Ekadashi

Ekadashi, or the eleventh day of waxing and waning moon every month, holds a great significance for Hindus. In the Jayesth month of the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat, the eleventh day of the waning moon is celebrated is Apara Ekadashi or Achala Ekadashi.Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day to have good fortune, a successful career and a happy personal life. One can observe fast or simply worship Lord Vishnu to get rid of unknown and unintended sins.Apra Ekadashi: Auspicious Date and TimeApra Ekadashi began on May 29 at 3:21 pm and will continue till 4:38 pm on May 30. The concluding Apra Ekadashi will be observed between 5:45 am and 8:25 am.Apra Ekadashi: How to worshipGet up early in the morning, take and bath and prepare yourself for the fastWorship Lord Vishnu will incense, diyas, sesame seeds, flowers and fruits, etc and read apara ekadashi vrat kathaWhen observing the fast of Apra Ekadashi, one should not drink waterHowever, if that is not possible, one can have food and water once a day, making it nirjala ekadashiOn the concluding day of Apra Ekadashi, one should again worship Lord Vishnu in the same mannerAfter ending your fast, you can offer food to a Brahmin and offer him/her some money (dakshina)After this, one can break the fast and eat foodApra Ekadashi: SignificanceLord Vishnu is also known as Trivikram, Vithhal or Balaji. Apra means abundance; therefore, observing pooja on this day gives you money, happiness, success and prosperity in abundance.