April Fools' Day 2021: History and Significance of the Day

Every year, the first day of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day all over the world. The day marks the funniest event of the year as people play pranks, make fun and pull each others’ legs and then yell and shout ‘April Fool’ with all the excitement. It not only brings smile and laughter to one’s face but also gives an opportunity to bring out a comedian and joker in you. The day is enjoyed by both the children and the adults.

Though the origin of the day is not clear, but it is said that the year 1582 marks the beginning of April Fool's Day. It was the year when France shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. As per Julian calendar, the New Year begins with the Spring Equinox, which takes place around April 1.

Failing to recognise the change after the switch, citizens of France kept on celebrating April 1 as New Year. And since then, the term 'Fools' has been assigned to the citizens of France who celebrated New Year in April and they were called 'April Fools’;. April Fools’ Day is also linked by historians to festival of Hilaria, which means joyful in Latin, celebrated in ancient Rome at the end of March.

As we know, this is the day when people prank others. It helps to distract them from their stressful schedule and make them feel relaxed and cheerful. The day is celebrated globally with great fun and enthusiasm. It is very important to keep your stress aside and enjoy it a bit to stay away from mental tensions. Hence, to spread laughter, it becomes necessary to encourage observing these kind of celebrations.