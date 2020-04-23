Apurva Agnihotri Pens Heartfelt Post On Kushal Punjabi’s Birth Anniversary

TV actor Apurva Agnihotri wrote a heartfelt post for his friend Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary. Kushal, who would have turned 43 year old today, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in December last year.

Sharing a selfie of himself and Kushal, the actor wrote, “I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya” .

The photo has till now crossed over 2 thousand likes. In the picture, both of them can be seen ready for biking. Kushal can be seen sporting a black jacket as he grins wide for the camera, on the other hand, Apurva is wearing a red and black jacket along with a helmet and a backpack.

Commenting on the post, Nisha Rawal who was last seen in TV show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki wrote, “Memories of the ones we have lost Happy Birthday dear Kushal! Lots of love”, Ashita Dhawan too commented on the post saying, “Biigggg huggg”.

