3-min read

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Responds When Trolled for Wearing a Burqa

Author Taslima Nasreen wrote on social media that Khatija wearing a burqa is proof that "educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily."

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Responds When Trolled for Wearing a Burqa
Author Taslima Nasreen wrote on social media that Khatija wearing a burqa is proof that "educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily."

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman lashed out at critics including writer Taslima Nasreen for taking her father's name while referring to her choice of wearing a burqa. Taslima had said that she feels suffocated when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa.

Sharing a picture of Khatija in a burqa, Taslima wrote on Twitter, “I absolutely love AR Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily.”

Responding to Taslima's post, Khatija wrote, “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.”

She further shared a picture of fire along with Carson Kolhoff's quote on her Instagram and wrote, “Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff , To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air .”

A year ago, AR Rahman was heavily trolled when Khatija had attended an event along with him wearing a burqa.

Khatija shared the screenshot of Taslima’s tweet and wrote, “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things.”

View this post on Instagram

Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂

A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman) on

